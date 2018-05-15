Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 15 May 2018

Northeast Today

Assam, Rajasthan to Roll Out Intra-State E-Way Bill from This Week

May 15
14:37 2018
Assam and Rajasthan are set to roll out e-way bill for intra-state movement of goods from this week, taking the total number of states and union territories which have implemented the system to 20, said an official on Monday.

While Assam will implement it from Wednesday, Rajasthan will join the bandwagon on Sunday, according to an official statement.

“It is expected that trade and industry will be further facilitated insofar as the transport of goods is concerned, thereby eventually paving the way for a nation-wide single e-way bill system,” it added.

As per the decision of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, e-way bill system for inter-state movement of goods was rolled out across the nation from April 1. For intra-state, it was decided to be rolled out in a phased manner — after the system stabilized — with four to five states coming on board every week.

So far, e-way bill system for intra-state movement has been rolled out in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Puducherry.

“E-way bills are getting generated successfully and till May 13, more than four crore and fifteen lakh e-way bills have been successfully generated which includes more than one crore e-way bills for intra-state movement of goods,” the Finance Ministry said.

Under the GST regime, an e-way bill needs to be generated and carried for movement of all goods valued at over Rs. 50,000.

-IANS

0 Comments

