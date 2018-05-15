Assam, Rajasthan to Rollout E-way Bill from May 16: Government

The Centre on Monday informed that the e-way bill system for intra-state movement of goods would be implemented in two more states, namely Assam and Rajasthan, this week.

As per the Ministry of Finance, the e-way bill rollout has been scheduled for Wednesday (May 16) in Assam, and Sunday (May 20) in Rajasthan.

The rollout of the e-way bill system, the Ministry noted, will enable trade and industry to be further facilitated insofar as the transport of goods is concerned, thereby eventually paving the way for a nation-wide single e-way bill system.

For those unversed, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council had proposed the introduction of a system for inter-state movement of goods, which was rolled out from April 1 this year.

As on May 13, the e-way bill system for intra-state movement of goods has been rolled out in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh,

Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Puducherry.

The Ministry noted that as on the aforementioned date, more than 4, 15, 00, 000 e-way bills have been successfully generated, including more than one crore e-way bills for intra-state movement of goods.

ANI