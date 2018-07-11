Assam Ranked 17th Best State to Do Business in India

The department of industrial policy and promotion (DIPP), ministry of commerce and industries, released the final rankings of states in “ease of doing business” in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The top rankers are Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Haryana. Jharkhand and Gujarat stood fourth and fifth respectively.

The DIPP, ministry of commerce and industries, in collaboration with the World Bank, has conducted an annual reform exercise for all states and Union territories under the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) 2017.

The aim is to improve delivery of various central government regulatory functions and services in an efficient, effective and transparent manner.

In the 2015 rankings, Assam was 15th.

Assam has been clubbed in the “fast movers category” in the rankings released on Tuesday. It shares the category with Himachal Pradesh and Bihar. It ranks after Himachal Pradesh and is followed by Bihar.

In 2016, Assam was clubbed in the “jumpstart” category.

The state passed the Ease of Doing Business Bill, 2016, providing speedy processing of applications and issue of clearances to set up industries and service sector undertakings in the state.

State government officials said lot of steps had been taken which helped secure the improved ranking.

It has designed and implemented a system that allows online application submission, payment, tracking and monitoring without the need for a physical touch point for document submission and verification and mandated that all applications are submitted online.

This apart, it has developed an online system for payment of tax, duty, fee or any other levy as imposed by the state and local bodies.

There is a specialised division/bench under the high court to hear commercial disputes.

“There are still problems and we are trying to plug the loopholes,” an official said.

Among the other states of the Northeast, Tripura is 25th, Nagaland 28th, Mizoram 30th and Manipur 32nd in rankings in the ease of doing business. Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya share the 34th position.

The current assessment under BRAP 2017 is based on a combined score consisting of reform evidence score that is based on evidence uploaded by the states and Union Territories and feedback score that is based on feedback garnered from the actual users of the services provided to the businesses.

The DIPP, for the first time, has introduced taking feedback to ensure that reforms have actually reached the ground level.

