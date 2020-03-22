Assam reports first case of COVID-19, samples sent for a recheck

NET News Desk

As the positive cases of coronavirus mounted to 315 today in India as per the Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR, Assam reported its first case in Jorhat district.

A four-and-a-half-year-old child has tested positive for the COVID-19 at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, JMCH Lab.

As per local reports, the child came to Jorhat from Bihar on March 19 along with her family. ASHA, ANM and MPW visited the family on 20th and brought them to JMCH as the girl exhibited symptoms of the disease. A sample was taken and tested and today evening, the result came.

However, the samples have been sent to ICMR laboratory in Lahowal for a recheck and the final result is expected tomorrow, as informed by the Jorhat Deputy Commissioner Roshni Aparanji Korati.

The family has been shifted to JMCH isolation ward.