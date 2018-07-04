Assam Rifles and Army Destroy NSCN (IM) Camps in Arunachal

A joint team of the Assam Rifles and the Indian army conducted operations in Motongsa village in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh “resulting in destruction of three major NSCN(IM) camps and a logistic dump.”

A press statement from the Press Information Bureau (Defence Wing) informed that the series of operations were conducted under the aegis of DAO division “based on specific intelligence about presence of cadres trying to terrorize and attempting extortion in and around Motongsa village.”

The statement added that during the operation conducted by the Jairampur battalion of Assam Rifles in coordination with the army, the party located and destroyed three NSCN (IM) camps and a logistic base.

“The camps were being used by the outfit as base of operations and had allowed the group to increase their influence in the area,” the PIB statement said, adding that “destruction of the camp has help alleviate the problem of extortion and harassment by the cadres not only in Motongsa but also in Nampong & Miao circles of Changlang.”

The operation comes as a follow up to a similar operation conducted in Miao circle in March this year resulting in destruction of an NSCN (IM) hideout and the operations “have resulted in the undergrounds going on the run and rendered them defunct,” it said.

It further informed that a “massive search operation is in progress to locate and neutralize the fleeing cadres.”

