Sat, 19 May 2018

Northeast Today

Assam Rifles Apprehend Two Illegal Immigrants in Manipur

Assam Rifles Apprehend Two Illegal Immigrants in Manipur
May 19
21:18 2018
Assam Rifles apprehended two illegal immigrants along with 7.5 lacs Kyat (Rs 38000/- approximately) and a local handler at Khudengthabi, Manipur on Friday.

During checking at PVCP, Khudengthabi, a lady named Alima Begum, age 25 years, resident of Arakan state of Myanmar was apprehended with 7.5 lacs Kyat (Rs. 38000/- Approximately) along with her daughter Nurjahan, age 8 years and a local handler named Zakir Hussain, resident of village Haorebi Awang Leikei, PS Lilong, district Thoubal.

On through checking, the apprehendees were found without any valid or legal documents. Alima Begum revealed that she was planning to go to Sona Mura in Tripura from Moreh along with her daughter. She also revealed that they were illegally staying in Moreh for past 10 days.

All three individuals have been handed over to Moreh Police Station for further investigation and a FIR has been lodged with them.

