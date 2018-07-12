Assam Rifles Celebrates 50th World Population Day

On the occasion of 50th world population day, Keithelmanbi Batallion of 9 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) organised an awareness campaign on the theme of Plan Your Family, Plan Your Future at Phouden village, Thoubal district in Manipur. A total of 60 persons attended the programme which included locals from neighbouring villages wherein they educated all regarding family planning, sex education, right to health etc.

In a similar event Mantripukhri Batallion organised an awareness programme in Sawombung village, Imphal East district. A total of 90 persons attended the programme which included Meira Paibis, member of Gram Panchayat and villagers of neighbouring villages where in they were educated about ill effects of over population, importance of family planning, sex education and gender equality. The local populace appreciated the efforts of Assam Rifles for the efforts to bring out consciousness amongst the locals.

Meanwhile, continuing with the aim of betterment of the society, Tulihal Battalion of 9 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of IGAR (South) apprehended an OGW namely Md Firoz Khan (31 years) who was involved in trafficking of warlike stores and contraband items. One smoke grenade, 11 live rounds of 7.62 mm, 10 SP Capsules and Heroine Drug No 4 was recovered from the individual in a joint operation with the Police from Hayel Hangul Awang Leikai, Thoubal District.

In another operation 15 Assam Rifles acted on a specific input regarding presence of contraband item in the area of Khumidong Mamang Leikai and launched an operation along with a team of Heingang Police Station. During this operation, one individual namely Rajaoddin (35 years) was apprehended and was in possession of No 4 Drug Heroine. The individual along with recovery was handed over to Heingang Police Station.