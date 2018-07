Phundrei Battalion of 9 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of IGAR (South) organised an awareness program at Assam Rifles Middle School, Thoubal, Manipur for spreading consciousness regarding drug abuse and its illicit trafficking amongst the students on Tuesday.

Around 250 students were present during the event which included a lecture and a March Past.

The locals expressed their gratitude towards the Assam Rifles for having organised the awareness drive for the betterment of the society.