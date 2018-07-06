Assam Rifles Conducts Lecture on Education System in India

Moreh Battalion of HQ 26 Sect Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) conducted a lecture on Education System in India and various entries to join Indian Armed Forces at village Thangbung Minou, Tengnoupal District, Manipur on Wednesday. The lecture was delivered by an officer of the Battalion, in which he explained the various education patterns followed across the country, levels of schooling, curriculums and education boards. He also highlighted the avenues which education opens up for the people and the empowerment it brings in dealing with everyday situations of life. In addition, he briefed about the education standards required for joining the Indian Armed Forces, both for men and women. To motivate the people of the village a short movie showcasing the training of officers and men of Indian Armed Forces, was also screened. The event was participated by 15 males, 20 females and 25 children from the village. Moreh Batallion also established a water point in the close vicinity of the village to help the villagers meet their day to day requirement of water. The event was a grand success as it received acclamation from the local populace and it rekindled the feeling of mutual trust and faith between them and the Assam Rifles fraternity. Villagers also extended their gratitude toward Assam Rifles for providing water point to the villagers.

In another instance, Phundrei Battalion Assam Rifles of HQ 9 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) organised cleanliness drive as part of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan at village Upper Khoripok, Kamjong District, Manipur on Thursday. A total of 50 villagers and children along with the troops actively participated in the drive. The attendees expressed their gratitude to Assam Rifles for sustained efforts towards the welfare of the civil society.

Meanwhile,, Kakching Battalion of 28 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) saved the life of an electrical burn victim in Manipur on Thursday. The victim identified as Md Sabir Ahmad, aged 32 years of Sora Village, Kakching District suffered an electrical shock and was immediately rushed to the unit hospital of Kakching Batallion. Victim was managed by the medical team under the Regimental Medical Officer and patient was discharged after giving necessary medical aid and stabilizing the vital parameters. Prompt and efficient action of Batallion medical team was lauded by the civilians and also reinforced good faith among the locals.

Tulihal Battalion of 9 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR(South) in coordination with doctors from RIMS hospital organised a day long Medical Camp at Kwaikethal Konjan Leikai, Imphal West District, Manipur on Thursday. Approximately 300 people including children were examined and were provided with prescription and medicines by the Unit Medical Officer as well as the team of doctors which included Dr Somen, Dr Kiran, Dr Naresh and Dr Priyo Kumar. The medical camp aimed at preventing water borne and seasonal diseases. The locals were extremely grateful to the unit for their earnest endeavor and appreciated the swift response of the unit in organising the medical camp.