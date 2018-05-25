Assam Rifles Distributes 1.10 Lakh Plants for Income Generation Through Afforestation

As part of its project for employment and income generation through afforestation, Assam Rifles distributed 1,10,000 fruit bearing and ornamental saplings to 31 Villages of Tengnoupal district in Manipur on Friday.

The innovative enterprise of Assam Rifles is an outcome of growing concern for deforestation and loss of natural habitat for millions of local flora and fona, leading to climate change.

In the two earlier meetings held with all the concerned village chiefs in the month of April 2018, detailed interaction and awareness programme was conducted, wherein method of plantation and precautions to be taken were also explained with the help of Forest and Horticulture Department.

In the programme held at Tengnoupal on Friday, the sapling were distributed to the villages by Brig A S Chauhan, Commander 26 Sector Assam Rifles, Dr L Jeeceelee, DFO Tengnoupal along with representative of Horticulture Department were also present on the occasion.

A total of 91 villagers including 31 village chiefs attended the event. Brig A S Chauhan assured everyone that Assam Rifles as “Friends of the North East People” is an will continue to be for the people and with the people.

The fruit bearing saplings which were distributed were of Cashew Nut, Litchi, Coconut, Oragne, Lemon, Banana, Rubber, Beetal Nut, Beetal Leaf and Yongchak. In additon ornametal saplings of different varities were distributed.

A detailed plan of the developing cluster based plantation/farm pockets has been prepared in consultation with forest officials, based on the favorable climate and terrain conditions.

The villagers applauded the untiring and noble effort of Assam Rifles in addressing hardships faced by the local populace, as also the social issues looking forward to the generated income from these plants for a better future, they took an oath to protect and grow them.