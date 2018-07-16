Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 16 Jul 2018

Northeast Today

Assam Rifles Facilitates Jeewan Suraksha Bima Accounts

Assam Rifles Facilitates Jeewan Suraksha Bima Accounts
July 16
17:12 2018
Agartala Battalion of Assam Rifles as part of its endeavour to take beneficial Government Schemes to the common masses in remote areas, facilitated opening of Pradhan Mantri Jeewan Suraksha Bima Accounts along-with SBI officials for benefit of local populace at Thandachara village in Gomati district, in Tripura on Monday.

Total 346 locals including men and women attended the workshop. 187 forms were filled for subscribing to Jeevan Suraksha Bima Yojna.

Locals appreciated the efforts of Assam Rifles to bring Government Schemes to their door steps.

