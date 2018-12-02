Assam Rifles Flags off National Integration Tour to Bengaluru for Girl Students of Dima Hasao

NET Bureau

A National Integration tour to Bengaluru is being organized by Haflong battalion of Headquarters 22 Sector under the aegis of HQ Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) from Saturday )December 1) to Tuesday (December 11), informed an official release. The team comprises of 20 girl students from Dima Hasao district of Assam, two teachers and representatives of Assam Rifles.

The tour was flagged off on Saturday by Amitabh Rajkhowa, DC Dima Hasao & Comdt MS Malara of Assam Rifles from Haflong Garrison, Assam. The event was attended by principals of ARPS Halflong, JNV, Mahur Higher Secondary School & Saraswati Vidya Mandir School.

The tour is being undertaken with the dual aim of providing an opportunity to the local girl students of the district to witness the development and prosperity of a resurgent India as well as to encourage them to empower themselves with education and be a part of the nation’s progress. The students will be interacting with Hon’ble Governor of Karnataka and Assam during the tour.

They will also meet the General Officer Commanding Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area in Bengaluru. The students will visit various museums, science centres and National Parks in Bengaluru. The highlight of the tour will be the visit to the Regimental Training Centre of India’s Elite Parachute Regiment as well as the Madras Engineers Group and Centre. The star of the team has been organized in a premier hotel to make it a memorable experience for them.

During a similar tour organized by Assam Rifles to Jaipur last year, girl students attending the Flagging Off ceremony had requested Assam Rifles to organize a tour for the girls of the district who otherwise rarely get an opportunity to move out of the region. The students, their parents, teachers and the locals of Dima Hasao expressed their gratitude to Assam Rifles for honouring their request and providing this opportunity to the girls of Dima Hasao. The tour has been organized under the Directorate General Assam Rifles Civic Action Programme and is part of the constant endeavour of the Force for the upliftment of North East region.