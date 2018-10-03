Assam Rifles Nabs Kidnappers of Reddy Construction Company Manager

On 01 Oct, Kadamtala Battalion of 22 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles(East) in conjunction with Manipur Commandos and Police Team from Tamenglong apprehended one cadre of UTLA (SKT) and recovered sophisticated weapons and ammunition from New Kaiphundai. The apprehended cadre along with two additional cadres were involved in the kidnapping incident of 29 September 2018 in which the Project Manager of Reddy Construction Company was abducted near Vangaichungpao in Tamenglong, Manipur.

Assam Rifles’ relentless operations achieved breakthrough with arrest of SS Capt of UTLA (SKT) identified as Chungkai Singson Kuki, resident of Mukthakal village. During questioning, the individual revealed location of cache of weapons in the backyard of his house. Recoveries included one US Made M4 A1 Carbine, one AK-47 Assault Rifle, two pistols and over 113 rounds of ammunition.

The individual revealed that he along with two other UTLA (SKT) Cadres executed the kidnapping. Operations are underway to nab the other two cadres of UTLA (SKT) and other accomplices. The success on Monday night has come as major relief to the residents of the area and employees of infrastructure construction companies involved in development work and has been widely appreciated. Assam Rifles has assured the locals that it will continue its drive against these insurgents to ensure that development in the region continues unabated.

As part of relentless drive, Kadamtala Battalion had earlier achieved significant success by neutralizing the SS Commander-in-Chief of the then UTLA (P) group and apprehending four cadres with sophisticated arms and ammunition in a series of operations from June 2018 onwards. In the recent past, four cadres of ZUF, including its Human Resources and Welfare Secretary were apprehended with arms and ammunition from village Ramgaijang, astride NH-37, in Cachar District of Assam. Recently, on 23 September 2018, the Battalion had apprehended three NSCN (K) cadres who were involved in kidnapping of a truck driver from NH-37 near Makru Bridge on 21 September 2018.