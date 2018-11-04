Assam Rifles Nabs LTT Cadre

NET Bureau

The Kadamtala Battalion of Assam Rifles under 22 Sector AR/ IGAR(East) launched a joint operation with Assam Police on Friday (November 2) and apprehended one Paominlun Khongsai from Jirighat Market, Cachar District, Assam. The individual revealed that he is an active cadre of Liberation Tigers of Tribals (LTT) and is a resident of Old Kaiphundai, Tamenglong district and was operating in Jiribam. The suspect was in possession of two foreign made pistols with live rounds. This was stated in an official release issued to the media on Sunday.

An erstwhile cadre of UTLA (P) group who joined the insurgent group on January 2017 which later got converted into LTT has also accepted his involvement in the kidnapping of two officials of Coastal Construction Infrastructure Ltd September 5 earlier this year from Jiribam.

The LTT since its formation in August 2018 has been involved in terrorism as well as criminal and illegal activities namely kidnapping, extortion and illegal tax collection from the villages in Jiribam, Tamenglong & Pherzawl Districts of Manipur.

The apprehension of Paominlun Khongsai, one of the most active cadres of the group come as a major setback for LTT.