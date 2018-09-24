Assam Rifles Nabs Three Ultras of NSCN(K)

Kadamtala Battalion of Assam Rifles on Sunday apprehended three cadres of NSCN (K) with sophisticated weapons and ammunition from New Kaiphundai area of Tamenglong district in Manipur. These cadres were involved in the incident on Friday (21 Sept) in which they had kidnapped a truck driver when he refused to pay the extortion amount demanded by them. The cadres had also resorted to firing of 10-15 rounds to intimidate the truck drivers during the incident. The incident took place on NH-37 near Makru Bridge. Assam Rifles in conjunction with Manipur Police launched immediate operations to apprehend the perpetrators and achieved the major breakthrough. Major recoveries include two US Made M series Assault Rifles, around 425 rounds of live ammunition and three hand grenades.

Due to the economic importance of this highway, a number of incidents of extortions, kidnappings and illegal tax collection are reported along it. Various insurgent groups like NSCN(K), LTT – erstwhile UTLA (P) and NSCN(IM) are reported to be involved in these incidents. The kidnapping of two employees of Coastal Construction Company on 05 Sep 2018 by LTT was a recent example of these illegal activities by the insurgents.

Security Forces had launched a major drive against these illegal activities which are impeding the development work in the region. As part of this drive, Kadamtala Battalion had earlier delivered a death blow to the insurgents active in the area by neutralizing the SS C-in-C of the then UTLA (P) group and apprehending four of its cadres with sophisticated arms and ammunition in a series of operations which started from 10 June 2018 onwards. In the recent past, four active cadres of ZUF, including its secretary of HR and Welfare, were apprehended along with arms and ammunition from village Ramgaijang, which lies along NH-37, in Cachar district of Assam.

The operation on Sunday night has come as a major relief to the locals of the area especially the truck drivers and traders operating on NH-37 and has been widely appreciated by them. Assam Rifles has assured the locals that it will continue its drive against these insurgents, especially along NH-37, to ensure that development in the region continues unabated.