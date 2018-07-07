Assam Rifles Organises Security Meet

A Security Meet was conducted by Keithelmanbi Battalion of 9 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) at Singjamei Company Operating Base Imphal, Manipur West District on Thursday. The forum was attended by approximately 50 people including members of Imphal Municipal Council, Councilors, members of local youth club and Meira Paibis of Singjamei. The attendees were briefed regarding the prevailing security situation and necessary cooperation required from the people to maintain peace in the area. The platform helped the locals to discuss the security perspective in the area and to allow them to come up with suggestions to improve synergy between Assam Rilfes and the local populace.

Meanwhile, a friendly basketball match was organized between Mantripukhri Battalion of 9 Sector Assam Rifles and PRS Club Pourabi team at Sawombung Coy Operating Base, Manipur emphasizing the synergy between the troops of Assam Rifles and PRS Club Pourabi. The event demonstrated the commitment of troops of Assam Rifles and local youth towards sports. It was well appreciated by one and all and locals extended their gratitude to Mantripukhri Batallion Assam Rifles for conducting the event and promoting sports in the area. Refreshments along-with tea was also organised for the participants after the matches.

In another instance, Rising Sun Battalion of Assam Rifles under 21 Sector of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) organised a friendly football match with Jai Hind Club at Kanchanpur, Tripura. Both the teams played with great zeal and enthusiasm. In a well contested match, Assam Rifles won by a score of 2-1 . The match was witnessed by Sub Divisional Magistrate, Kanchanpur Mr Sajal Biswas and Sub Divisonal Sports officer Mr Dhimal along with 200 local people. Youth were given an opportunity to showcase their talent and adopt sports as way of life. The initiative of spreading awareness about importance of sports was appreciated by local populance.