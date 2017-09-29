Assam Rifles Organises the Meghalaya Talent Hunt

The biggest talent hunt show of Meghalaya was organised by Assam Rifles amongst ecstatic zeal and grandeur on September 24 and 24, 2017 at the state of the art Assam Rifles Indoor Sports Complex in Shillong.

The mega event which was the first of its kind in Meghalaya was aimed at not only identifying the abundant raw talent available across the state but also to help these deft performers to further develop their talent.

A brainchild of the Dynamic Director General of Assam Rifles Lt. Gen. Shokin Chauhan, the Meghalaya Talent Hunt Show was supported by industry leaders like Vodafone, Big FM, Lelangki TV and received an overwhelming participation of more than 200 super talented performers coming in from all 12 districts of Meghalaya.

Innovations India – a multinational event management organisation who specialise in organising such events was specially called in by Assam Rifles to execute the event in the most professional manner.

Team Innovations worked very closely with the committed officers of Assam Rifles who sincerely devoted all their time and resources to make the event into a spectacular showcase of the best creative talent of North East India.

“Assam Rifles is the force of and for the North East, committed to providing security and stability to the region as well as ushering in the development and prosperity for the people of North East. Assam Rifles has earned the sobriquet of FRIENDS OF THE NORTH EAST through its contributions for over 182 years since its raising as the CACHAR LEVY in 1835. I and my complete force will continue to work relentlessly towards the well-being of the people of North East and Meghalaya Talent Hunt is just a beginning. Many more mega events like this are being planned for the welfare of the people of North East,” said Lt. Gen. Shokin Chauhan.

The Meghalaya Talent Hunt Show saw a huge number of talented artists perform in front of a jury that comprised of acclaimed artists from all over India. The judges who are renowned names in the world of Music had a tough time selecting the winners from the participants as each and every performance was an act of sheer brilliance in its own way.

“Talent Hunt Festivals like these are a great platform for the new generation of Artists who are seeking to launch themselves and I am amazed at the talent these budding artists have exhibited. According to me each one of them is a winner,” said one of the Judges.

A total of Rs. 6 lacs in prize money were given away by the DG Assam Rifles to the most deserving performers in a glittering prize distribution ceremony which was attended by a number of dignitaries and VIP’s.

“I want to reach out to the people of North East in general and the youth in particular. They must understand that the North East is the future of this country. With a spectacular amalgamation of Life, Festivity, Art, Music and Culture, the North East is ready to showcase itself as the next most spectacular destination to the world,” said a very elated Lt. Gen. Shokin Chauhan.

