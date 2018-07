Aizwal Battalion of Assam Rifles under 23 Sector of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) organised a ‘Weapon Display’ at Aizawl, Mizoram on Thursday.

The weapon display was organized with an aim to increase awareness about Assam Rifles and motivate the young minds to join the folds of Armed Forces.

25 cadets of NCC and 69 students from various schools, Aizawl were present in the Weapon display