Assam Rifles Organises Workshop on Yoga

Rising Sun Battalion of Assam Rifles under 21 Sector of Inspector General Of Assam Rifles (East) organised a Yoga Camp at Teliamura, in Tripura on Friday to acquaint locals about benefits of Yoga and practice various Asanas for rejuvenating mind and body.

A total of 77 children, troops, their families and locals participated in the Yoga Camp and appreciated the efforts of Rising Sun battalion Assam Rifles in organising Yoga Camps. Participants found the workshop highly beneficial for healthy lifestyle and wellness.