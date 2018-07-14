Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 14 Jul 2018

Northeast Today

Assam Rifles Organises Workshop on Yoga

Assam Rifles Organises Workshop on Yoga
July 14
01:10 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Rising Sun Battalion of  Assam Rifles under 21 Sector of Inspector General Of Assam Rifles (East) organised a Yoga Camp at Teliamura, in Tripura on Friday to acquaint locals about benefits of Yoga and practice various Asanas for rejuvenating mind and body.

A total of 77 children, troops, their families and locals participated in the Yoga Camp and appreciated the efforts of Rising Sun battalion  Assam Rifles in organising Yoga Camps. Participants found the workshop highly beneficial for healthy lifestyle and wellness.

Tags
Assam Riflesyoga
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.