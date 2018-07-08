Assam Rifles Organizes ‘Run For Unity’ in Tripura

To inculcate the spirit of unity & promote “Hum Fit Toh India Fit” amongst the children’s and youth, the Rising Sun Battalion of Assam Rifles under 21 Sector of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) organised “Run For unity” at Teliamura sub division of Khowai district Tripura.

School children, local sports club to include Mouchak football club, Hrangkhul Para Football club and troops of Rising Sun Battalion participated in it. Total 162 people participated and ran with great zeal and conveyed the message of unit and fitness.