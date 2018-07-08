Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 08 Jul 2018

Northeast Today

Assam Rifles Organizes ‘Run For Unity’ in Tripura

Assam Rifles Organizes ‘Run For Unity’ in Tripura
July 08
12:06 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

To inculcate the spirit of unity & promote “Hum Fit Toh India Fit” amongst the children’s and youth, the Rising Sun Battalion of Assam Rifles under 21 Sector of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) organised “Run For unity” at Teliamura sub division of Khowai district Tripura.

School children, local sports club to include Mouchak football club, Hrangkhul Para Football club and troops of Rising Sun Battalion participated in it. Total 162 people participated and ran with great zeal and conveyed the message of unit and fitness.

Tags
Assam RiflesHum Fit Toh India FitRun for Unity
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.