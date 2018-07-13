Assam Rifles Pave Path For Youth’s Bright Future

10 Sect Assam Rifles enabled 20 candidates from Ukhrul and four from Kamjong district in Manipur to realise their dreams and ambitions of having a future in Aviation industry. The candidates who have been selected by Jettwings, a Guwahati based institute, will undergo One Year Graduate Diploma in Cabin Crew and Pilot training starting from the month of August. The training and placement programme is fully sponsored by Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Assam Rifles stepped in as a facilitator and tied up with the institute to come over to Ukhrul for the selections. Assam Rifles also encouraged children from remote locations like Chattrik and Phalee to realise their dreams by facilitating the conduct of written examination and personal interviews on Wednesday and Thursday at St Joseph’s College, Ukhrul.

Jettwings boasts of a 100% placement record for its previous batches. These 24 students from the Hills are looking forward to achieve huge success and emerge as role models for other youth in the area. The students thanked 10 Sector Assam Rifles for having provided them with an opportunity in shaping their future.

Meanwhile, continuing with the efforts to promote sports in the region, Mantripukhari Battalion of 9 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) conducted a friendly Basketball match at Hanuman Top Company Operating Base with the students of Paramount Standard English School, Leikoching, Imphal East District, Manipur in which students were also taught the rules and regulations of Basketball. The Principal of the school praised and appreciated the opportunity provided by Assam Rifles for the young students to learn the game.