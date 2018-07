Halflong battalion of Assam Rifles under 22 Sector of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) with an aim to promote sports culture amongst the youth of Dima Hasao distributed sports items at village Nchureloa and Chudiningram in Assam on Friday.

Few months back the gaon buras of the area approached Assam Rifles for the donation of some sports equipment in their village.

Gaon buras and youth of the village thanked Assam Rifles for their noble endeavour.