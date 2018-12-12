Assam Rifles Reaches Out to Veterans of Barak Valley

NET Bureau

The Assam Rifles, in its endeavour to reach out to the veterans of Barak Valley organised a rally for retired veterans on Tuesday at Silchar.

The event organised by 2 Maintenance Group Assam Rifles (MGAR) under the aegis of Headquarter Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) sought to address the issues faced by retired veterans and to gather first hand inputs for undertaking future initiatives.

The rally inaugurated by Major General GAV Reddy, SC, VSM, Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) also included a team of doctors and representatives from Assam Rifles Ex-Servicemen Association (ARESA). Addressing the rally, Major General GAV Reddy welcomed the veterans on behalf of Lieutenant General Sukhdeep Sangwan, SM**, Director General Assam Rifles and stated that the event served as common ground for the Ex-servicemen and service personnel of Assam Rifles to meet and share their experiences.

Besides distributing a booklet containing entitlement and benefits for veterans and their dependents, a medical and dental camp was also set up at rally site for providing free medical and dental check up by team of doctors from Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), Silchar Medical College & Hospital and Cancer Hospital, Silchar.

The rally concluded with lunch and all participants disbursed with a sense of satisfaction expressing their gratitude to DG Assam Rifles for arranging such a rally at Silchar.