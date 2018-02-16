Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 17 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Assam Rifles Recover Drugs Worth Rs 6.3 Cr in Manipur

Assam Rifles Recover Drugs Worth Rs 6.3 Cr in Manipur
February 16
20:42 2018
Continuing with its efforts towards a drug free Manipur and assisting civil administration to eradicate this social menace, a combined team of 5 JAK RIF of 9 Sector Assam Rifles along with Thoubal Police, NAB Manipur and volunteers of ICRO (Islamic Cultural Research Org) and ALADA (All Lilong Anti Drug Org) recovered a huge quantity of banned drug Ephedrine.

In a major success against drugs in the State, the combined team recovered drugs hidden inside a hume pipe in the paddy fields of Ngangau Loukon.

The recovered contraband items included raw ephedrine weighing approximately 38 Kg and ephedrine tablets weighing approximately 25 Kg. The value of the seized contraband item is assessed to be worth Rs 6.3 Crores and was further handed over to NAB Manipur.

