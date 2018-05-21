Assam Rifles Recover Huge Cache of Arms, Seize Drugs Worth Rs 1.70 Cr in Manipur

In a major breakthrough Assam Rifles launched an operation and recovered huge quantities of arms, ammunition and explosives in Manipur on Monday.

The consignment of the weapons and ammunition which included two GSG-5 German rifles with four magazines, one Uzkon semi automatic shot gun with three magazines, two 9 mm Beretta pistols with four magazines, one 9 mm Sigsauer pistol with two magazines, cordtex, detonators and more than 6000 rounds of ammunition of various kinds was being transported from Ukhrul towards Imphal. This recovery is a major success on part of Assam Rifles to thwart nefarious designs of the UG groups.

Meanwhile, the Assam Rifles apprehended one drug smuggler carrying Heroin and WIY tabs worth Rs 1.70 Crores at Khudengthabi.

On Monday based on specific input regarding the smuggling of contraband items, a Silver colour Maruti Eeco Van travelling from Moreh to Imphal was stopped for checking at Khudengthabi. While frisking and carrying out thorough check of the vehicle and driver, a total of 230 grams of Heroin and 11000 numbers of WIY tablets worth Rs 1.70 crores were found hidden inside the tool kit bag of the driver of the Van.

During interrogation, the driver, age 55 years, resident of district Tengnoupal, revealed that he was carrying the contraband items to Churachandpur and he was promised a sum of Rs 15,000/- on delivery at Churachandpur. The apprehendee along with recovered items was handed over to Moreh Police station for further investigation. Since Jan 2018 Assam Rifles has seized contraband drugs worth Rs 43 crores along National Highway 102.

Meanwhile, based on input received from the Assam Rifles about few illegal immigrants residing in the areas of Khurai and Hatta of Imphal East District, an operation was launched by Imphal East Police Commandos on Sunday and eight illegal immigrants including three females and a child from Myanmar were apprehended. The individuals were found in possession of fake identity proofs and reportedly entered India through Bangladesh. Further interrogation was in progress at the time of filing this report.