Assam Rifles Recovers Huge Cache of Weapons in Manipur

Assam Rifles recovered a huge cache of weapons and other warlike stores hidden at Kassom area in Imphal East district of Manipur on Tuesday.

The 6 Assam Rifles of 9 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of IGAR (South) in a joint operation along with 29 Assam Rifles and the Imphal East Commandos recovered one 7.62mm LMG with 40 live ammunition, one Lathode Gun with two Lathode rounds, one Country made Rifle, four .22 Pistol with 18 live ammunition and one .32 Revolver belonging to a suspected Underground group.

The recovered items were handed over to Lamlai Police Station. This recovery is a major success on part of Assam Rifles to thwart nefarious plans of the Underground groups.