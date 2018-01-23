Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 24 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Assam Rifles Recovers Huge Cache of Weapons in Manipur

Assam Rifles Recovers Huge Cache of Weapons in Manipur
January 23
21:16 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Assam Rifles recovered a huge cache of weapons and other warlike stores hidden at Kassom area in Imphal East district of Manipur on Tuesday.

The 6 Assam Rifles of 9 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of IGAR (South) in a joint operation along with 29 Assam Rifles and the Imphal East Commandos recovered one 7.62mm LMG with 40 live ammunition, one Lathode Gun with two Lathode rounds, one Country made Rifle, four .22 Pistol with 18 live ammunition and one .32 Revolver belonging to a suspected Underground group.

The recovered items were handed over to Lamlai Police Station. This recovery is a major success on part of Assam Rifles to thwart nefarious plans of the Underground groups.

Tags
Assam RiflesAssam Rifles Manipur
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.