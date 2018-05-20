Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 20 May 2018

Northeast Today

Assam Rifles Role in Protecting Northeast Vital: Kiren Rijiju

Assam Rifles Role in Protecting Northeast Vital: Kiren Rijiju
May 20
11:44 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said the Assam Rifles plays a significant role by providing security to the northeastern region which is important due to its strategic location.

The minister of state (MoS) for home affairs while speaking at the attestation parade at the Assam Rifles Training Centre and School at Sukhovi in Dimapur highlighted the antecedents of the Assam Rifles as the oldest paramilitary force of the country and its diversified role ranging from security to providing welfare, and developmental assistance to the people.

Appreciating the role played by Assam Rifles in ensuring security, peace and development of the northeastern region, Rijiju complimented the Assam Rifles for their professional commitment and excellence, which he said, has been aptly illustrated by the laurels and the gallantry awards won by the force.

The MoS also asked the personnel to keep up the good name of the force keep the Assam Rifles flag flying high in the true spirit of it being the “Sentinels of the North East” and “Friends of the Hill People”.

The minister also witnessed the training activities of ‘Mahila’ recruits in the centre insurgency training area where the recruits displayed their weapon handling and fighting skills.

Earlier, he also presented awards to the passing out recruits for their performance during training. All together 233 new recruits, including 22 ‘Mahilas’ were inducted into the force.

-India Today

Tags
Assam Rifleskiren rijiju
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.