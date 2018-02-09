Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 10 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Assam Rifles Seize 12 Timber Smuggling Trucks in Manipur

Assam Rifles Seize 12 Timber Smuggling Trucks in Manipur
February 09
21:09 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

In what could be termed as a major blow to the illegal timber smuggling business, Assam Rifles deployed in Thoubal caught a huge quantity of timber being illegally transported across Thoubal District in Manipur.

Based on a specific input of a massive illegal timber transportation, the troops of 26 Assam Rifles of 9 Sector Assam Rifles under IGAR (South) personnel acted swiftly and halted a group 12 trucks moving along Thoubal-Hongbi Road.

On inquiry, it was found that the timber was being transported without an official permit from the Forest Department. The information was shared with SP, Thoubal Police and DFO, Thoubal for taking note of the illegal consignment.

The 12 trucks carrying approximately 388 logs. The entire consignment was handed over by the Assam Rifles officials to the officials of the Divisional Forest Department, Thoubal. As part of follow on operations, 40 logs of timber were further recovered from a dumping site near Malom. The illegal timber was dumped at the site for further transportation.

Total value of seized timber is assessed to be approximately 40 lakhs. The prompt action by Assam Rifles led to recovery of illegal timber and gave a further boost to environment preservation efforts of the State Forest Department.

Tags
Assam RiflesIllegal Timber SmugglingTimber SmugglingTimber Smuggling Trucks
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.