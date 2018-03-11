Assam Rifles Seize 12,000 WY Tablets in Manipur

Assam Rifles apprehended one drug peddler carrying 12,000 WY (World’s Yours) tablets worth Rs 60 lakhs (approx) at Khudengthabi check post in Manipur on Saturday.

At 1145 hrs on Saturday, a silver coloured Maruti Eeco bearing Regd No NL01 H 9550 was stopped for checking at Khudengthabi check post which was travelling from Moreh to Imphal.

While frisking the passengers and carrying out thorough checking of their baggage, 12,000 WY tablets were found hidden inside a Rice Cooker of one of the passengers, Thianglhim Vaiphei Age (40) of Gamnom Veng Binda Part 3, Moreh, Tengnoupal Dist.

Recovered items along with apprehendee were handed over to Moreh Police Station.