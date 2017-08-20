Assam Rifles Seize Contraband Items Worth Rs 89.5 Lakh in Manipur

Assam Rifles apprehended one drug peddler and seized contraband items worth Rs. 89.5 lakh in Manipur on Saturday.

At around 1435 hours on Saturday, a Maruti Van moving from Moreh to Imphal was stopped at the check post at Khudengthabi in Tengnoupal District of Manipur by the 12 Assam Rifles of 26 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South).

After thorough search of vehicle, 60 grams of Heroin and 11900 WY tablets worth Rs 89.50 lakhs were recovered. The recovered drugs along with the arrested person was handed over to Customs Authorities in Moreh.

Meanwhile, as part of Independence Day celebrations, a painting competition was organised by 45 Assam Rifles of 9 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) at the Govt High School located at Lairak Yengbam Leikai in Imphal East district on Friday.

Students ranging from Class 6th to Class 9th took part in this colourful event. The theme of the competition was ‘Independence Day’. Cash prizes were given to the winners. The School Principal, Mrs. Tamphasana and all teachers thanked the Assam Rifles for this initiative and welcomed the idea of conducting more such events in their school as well as their locality.