Assam Rifles Seize Drugs Worth Rs 7 Cr in Manipur

In a major haul, Tengnoupal Battalion of 26 Sector Assam Rifles on Thursday seized a huge cache of contraband drugs worth Rs 7 crores from a Jungle track near Khudengthabi in Tengnoupal District of Manipur.

Acting on specific information regarding carriage of contraband drugs through the jungle track near Khudengthabi, the team of Tengnoupal Battalion launched an operation on Wednesday.

The team of observed some suspicious movement on the jungle track and intercepted an individual, who ran away inside the jungle and managed to flee. However, the team of Assam Rifles successfully recovered two bags containing 7.740 kgs of WY tablets and 690 grams of Brown Sugar. The approximate cost of the contraband is Rs 7 crores.

“The socio-political and economic ramifications of the ongoing illegal drug trade are a major cause of concern for the State of Manipur which is the Gateway of India to Southeast Asia.”

“Assam Rifles rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast’ have launched a crusade against the illicit drug smuggling in Manipur. Since March 2018 till date, contraband drugs worth Rs 49.174 crores have been seized by 26 Sector Assam Rifles,” the Assam Rifles said in a press statement.