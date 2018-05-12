Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 12 May 2018

Northeast Today

Assam Rifles Seize Four Trucks with Timber in Manipur

Assam Rifles Seize Four Trucks with Timber in Manipur
May 12
10:51 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Assam Rifles caught four trucks of timber being illegally transported from Joupi to Imphal in Manipur. The entire seizure was immediately reported to the officials of District Forest Department, Chandel, and handed over to DFO, Imphal after being escorted to Imphal on Friday.

“Four trucks loaded with illegal timber were found moving from Joupi to Imphal. Making a strong note of suspicious movement of trucks at odd hours, 39 Assam Rifles personnel acted promptly and halted the vehicles at Salluk, Chakpikarong, Chandel District. The details of the same was shared with the District Forest Officer (DFO), Chandel,” the Assam Rifles said in a press release.

“However due to shortage of manpower and resources the Forest officials could not transport the seized timber. DFO Chandel then asked Assam Rifles its assistance in transporting and escorting the timber to Imphal. Three of the four trucks were subsequently handed over to DFO Imphal. The counting and measuring of size of logs is in progress,” it added.

DFO, Chandel lauded the swift action and cooperation of Assam Rifles and went on to add that the brave effort of Assam Rifles is the sole reason for catching second such illegal consignment in such a short span of time.

Tags
Assam RiflesIllegal Timber
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.