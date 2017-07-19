Wed, 19 Jul 2017

Northeast Today

Assam Rifles Seize Gold Worth Rs 2 Cr in Manipur

Assam Rifles Seize Gold Worth Rs 2 Cr in Manipur
July 19
17:46 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Assam Rifles have seized 9.63 kg of contraband gold worth more than Rs 2 crore in Manipur.

The security forces posted at Khudengthabi near the international border town of Moreh also arrested two persons on Tuesday, including Samir Khan, 43, suspected to be a member of an international smuggling gang, Customs Superintendent W. Luwang said.

“We have also impounded the van in which the gold was smuggled,” the official said. Official sources told IANS that 18 gold biscuits and four gold bars were seized.

An Assam Rifles source said the troopers were seizing gold bars, biscuits, illegal arms and other contraband items from the Trans Asian Highway every now and then.

Gold, narcotics including marijuana and illegal arms are known to be smuggled into Manipur from neighbouring Myanmar. These are then taken to other parts of India.

-IANS

Tags
Assam Rifles
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.