Assam Rifles Seize Gold Worth Rs 2 Cr in Manipur

The Assam Rifles have seized 9.63 kg of contraband gold worth more than Rs 2 crore in Manipur.

The security forces posted at Khudengthabi near the international border town of Moreh also arrested two persons on Tuesday, including Samir Khan, 43, suspected to be a member of an international smuggling gang, Customs Superintendent W. Luwang said.

“We have also impounded the van in which the gold was smuggled,” the official said. Official sources told IANS that 18 gold biscuits and four gold bars were seized.

An Assam Rifles source said the troopers were seizing gold bars, biscuits, illegal arms and other contraband items from the Trans Asian Highway every now and then.

Gold, narcotics including marijuana and illegal arms are known to be smuggled into Manipur from neighbouring Myanmar. These are then taken to other parts of India.

-IANS