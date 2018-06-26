Assam Rifles Seize Gold Worth Rs. One Crore

Tengnoupal Battalion of 26 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) apprehended one gold smuggler carrying 20 gold bars weighing 3.316 kgs worth one crore at PVCP, Khudengthabi, Tengnoupal District in Manipur.

On Monday evening, based on specific input regarding carriage of gold, a joint team of Company Operating Base Khudengthabi and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Imphal, stopped a Maruti van bearing Regd No MN 01 AK 4870 travelling from Moreh to Imphal for checking at PVCP, Khudengthabi.

While frisking the driver and carrying out thorough inspection of the vehicle, 20 gold bars weighing 3.316 kgs were found inside the fuel tank of the vehicle. Md Gayaauddin, age 28 years, s/o Md Noorjaman, r/o Lilong Turel Ahanbi, Thoubal District was apprehended smuggling the gold. Recovered gold bars along with apprehendee was handed over to DRI, Imphal.