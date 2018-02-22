Assam Rifles Seize Red Spinel, Blue Sapphire in Manipur

Assam Rifles have apprehended two peddlers carrying approximately 1.5 kgs of Red Spinel and 120 pieces (approximately 100 gms) of Blue Sapphire at PVCP, Khudengthabi in Chandel district of Manipur on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, at around 1000 hours, a suspicious Blue Colour Maruti Van MN04A 9154 travelling from Moreh to Imphal was stopped for checking at Khudengthabi by the 12 Assam Rifles under of 26 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South).

On checking the vehicle, Red Spinel and Blue Sapphire were recovered from two peddlers, tied up around their waist in a cloth.

Names of the individuals are Mohon Bhandari, age 30 years of Moreh and A Raju, age 55 years of Moreh.

The above recovered items along with apprehended persons have been handed over to Custom Preventive Force, Moreh.