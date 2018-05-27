Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 27 May 2018

Northeast Today

Assam Rifles Seize Two Tokay Geckos in Manipur

Assam Rifles Seize Two Tokay Geckos in Manipur
May 27
11:24 2018
In a major haul, Assam Rifles on Saturday seized two Tokay Geckos on Imphal-Moreh National Highway (NH 102) of Manipur.

Acting on specific information, a Red Colour Pulsar Bike having registered number KA 03 HP 0970 was intercepted at Permanent Vehicle Check Post (PVCP), Khudengthabi by a team of 12 Assam Rifles. During the search the security personnel found two Tokay Geckos of approximate length 14 inch and 14.5 inch respectively concealed in a cloth tied around the waist of the individual.

The arrested person identified as Seitinthang Haokipage, aged 25 years resident of Moreh along with seized animals was taken into custody by Assam Rifles. The seized items and the apprehendee were handed over to Forest Department Tengnoupal.

Tokay Gecko is a species of lizard, listed in the schedule III of Indian Wildlife Protection Act 1972 as highly endangered animal.

Tokay Geckos are being illegally caught and trafficked from Northeast Indian states to Southeast Asian countries, where many people believe that medicines made from them can cure HIV.

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

