Assam Rifles Seizes Gold Bars Worth Rs 2.30 Crore In Mizoram

NET Bureau

A joint operation conducted by Aizawl Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) in conjunction with Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Aizawl on Thursday at Sihphir, Aizwal led to recovery of 47 Gold Bars weighing about 7.482 Kg’s with an approximate market value of Rs 2,39,83,529, an official release stated on Friday.

The gold, which was hidden in the handle of a suitcase trolley, was recovered when two individuals travelling in a Tata Sumo were intercepted at a Mobile Vehicle Check Post established by the joint team. As per the initial inquiry, the apprehended persons revealed that the gold was brought to Aizawl from Tiddim, Myanmar and was being taken to Guwahati.

The apprehended individuals along with recovered gold have been handed over by Assam Rifles to DRI, Aizawl.

As part of the relentless drive against smuggling of gold, weapons, drugs & contraband, Assam Rifles has achieved multiple success in close cooperation with police, NGO’s and other government agencies.