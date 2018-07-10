Assam Rifles Seizes Gold Worth 14.94 Lakhs

Tengnoupal Battalion Assam Rifles of 26 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) apprehended one gold smuggler carrying 03 gold biscuits weighing approximately 498 grams worth 14.94 lakhs at Permanent Vehicle Check Post (PVCP), Khudengthabi, Manipur on Sunday.

At around 05:45pm, based on specific input received from reliable source regarding smuggling of gold from Moreh to Imphal, a Silver Colour Maruti Van bearing Regd No MN 04A 0266 was stopped for checking at PVCP, Khudengthabi. While frisking and carrying out thorough checking of the baggage, 03 gold biscuits were found inside the personal clothing of one of the passengers. A minor boy, age 15 years, resident of Lilong Khunou, Thoubal District, Manipur was apprehended for smuggling the Gold. Recovered gold biscuits alongwith apprehendee were handed over to Custom Preventive Force, Moreh.

Meanwhile, as part of the global efforts to usher in healthy living and promote Yoga, symbolizing the union of body and consciousness, Phundrei Battalion of 9 Sector Assam Rifles under aegis of HQ IGAR (South) organised a Yoga session at Sabaltongba, Thoubal involving local populace and own troops. Under the supervision of trained yoga instructors, the participants performed various breathing exercises and Yoga Asanas as per the Common Yoga Protocol. A total of 120 participants of all age groups including Meira Paibis and school children actively participated in the event. The locals expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Assam Rifles for conducting the Yoga Abhiyaan and highlighting the benefits of practicing yoga.

In another instance, Keithelmanbi Battalion of the 9 Sector Assam Rifles under the ageis of IGAR (South) organised the Assam Rifles Welfare Education Inter School Football Championship 2018-19 at Keithelmanbi Garrison from 04 July 2018 to 08 July 2018 in which six teams of Assam Rifles Public School under IGAR (South) participated. This event is conducted annually to cultivate sportsmen spirit in the future pillars of our society- the young students of Assam Rifles Public School. All the matches were played with great enthusiasm and high level of energy among students. Such events not only provide a good break to the students from their hectic school schedule but also help them to cultivate their personalities and improve the cooperation amongst each other. The final match of the championship was played on 08 July 2018 at Keithelmanbi Garrison between Assam Rifles Public School, Keithelmanbi and Assam Rifles Public School, Kakching in which Assam Rifles Public School, Keithelmanbi won the game and was declared as overall champion.