Assam Rifles Seizes Gold Worth Rs 19.92 Lakhs

Tengnoupal Battalion of 26 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) apprehended one gold smuggler carrying 04 gold biscuits weighing 664 grams worth approximately Rs 19.92 lakhs from Permanent Vehicle Check Post (PVCP), Khudengthabi in Manipur on Tuesday.

At around 01:15pm, based on specific input received from reliable source, regarding smuggling of gold from Moreh to Imphal, a Silver Colour Maruti Van bearing Regd No MN 06L 9255 was stopped for checking at PVCP, Khudengthabi. While frisking and carrying out thorough checking of the baggage at Ladies Check Point, 04 gold biscuits weighing approximately 664 grams were found inside the purse of one of the women passengers. Tinlam, aged 37 years, w/o S Jamkhonjang Haokip, r/o vill Chavanghai Veng, Tuinom Part 2 Moreh, Dist-Tengnoupal was apprehended while smuggling the gold. Recovered gold biscuits alongwith the apprehendee were handed over to Custom Preventive Force, Moreh.

Meanwhile, In its continued efforts to maintain peace and security in Manipur, Tulihal Battalion of 9 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of IGAR (South) nabbed two notorious individuals, namely Md Rizwan (23 years) and Md Muzibur Rahaman (45 years) both residents of Lilong Haoreibi Awang Leikai, in a joint operation with Lilong Police. The individuals on interrogation revealed that they were involved in extorting money from locals for their personal gains in the garb of being associated with UG groups. A country made pistol has also been recovered from these individuals. The individuals were arrested and handed over to Lilong Police.