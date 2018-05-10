Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 10 May 2018

Northeast Today

Assam Rifles Seizes Gold Worth Rs 3.6 Cr in Manipur

May 10
20:39 2018
In a major blow to illegal gold smuggling in Manipur, Assam Rifles seized 73 gold bars worth Rs 3.6225 crores from two Maruti Vans (Both Silver Coloured) which were moving from Moreh to Imphal on Thursday.

The gold bars were seized at Permanent Vehicle Check Post, Khudengthabi during the routine checking of vehicles plying along the Moreh – Imphal National Highway (NH-102). Both the van drivers, Mufijuddin, resident of Moreh Ward No 5 and Abdul Rashid, resident of Muslim Nagar, Loubuk Leikai, Moreh, Tengnoupal District along with the gold bars were handed over to Customs Officials at Imphal.

“Tamu-Moreh Route along Asian Highway 1 is the preferred route for international illegal gold traders. Open and porous border, noticeable price difference between India with Myanmar and perceived better quality of gold of Myanmar vis-a-vis India, are the prime reasons for large scale gold smuggling from the area,” Assam Rifles said in a press statement.

“Assam Rifles has always been committed to check smuggling and other nefarious activities in Northeast. Since January 2018, Assam Rifles has seized 36.757 kg of gold worth Rs 11.027 crores, along NH -102,” it added.

Tags
Assam RiflesAssam Rifles GoldAssam Rifles Manipur
