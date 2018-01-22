Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 23 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Assam Rifles Troopers Escape Attack in Manipur

Assam Rifles Troopers Escape Attack in Manipur
January 22
21:12 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A patrol of Assam Rifles troopers escaped an attack in Manipur’s Imphal East district on Sunday night when a bomb hidden in the area failed to explode, police said at Monday.

According to police, troopers of the Assam Rifles’ 12 and 17 Battalions were on a foot patrol near Chingnungkok under Lamlai police station in Imphal east when around 9 p.m., two unidentified persons hurriedly ran off at seeing them.

The troopers searched the area and found the bomb hidden in a backpack there. Police have registered a case and are investigating.

The bomb was on Monday disposed off in a controlled detonation. Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, police and security forces have stepped up patrols and search operations all over the state.

Tengnoupal district’s Superintendent of Police S. Ibomcha led search operations on Monday in the border areas and an insurgent was reportedly nabbed.

In Imphal East, police also conducted search operations at Hatta and sough to verify the antecedents of residents, and 17 persons, who had no identity papers, were handed over to Porompat police station for further investigation. Search operations were also conducted in Bishnupur district.

Meanwhile, more underground organisations have announced that they would boycott the Republic Day function in Manipur.

-IANS

Tags
Assam RiflesAssam Rifles TroopersImphal East district
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.