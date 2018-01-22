Assam Rifles Troopers Escape Attack in Manipur

A patrol of Assam Rifles troopers escaped an attack in Manipur’s Imphal East district on Sunday night when a bomb hidden in the area failed to explode, police said at Monday.

According to police, troopers of the Assam Rifles’ 12 and 17 Battalions were on a foot patrol near Chingnungkok under Lamlai police station in Imphal east when around 9 p.m., two unidentified persons hurriedly ran off at seeing them.

The troopers searched the area and found the bomb hidden in a backpack there. Police have registered a case and are investigating.

The bomb was on Monday disposed off in a controlled detonation. Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, police and security forces have stepped up patrols and search operations all over the state.

Tengnoupal district’s Superintendent of Police S. Ibomcha led search operations on Monday in the border areas and an insurgent was reportedly nabbed.

In Imphal East, police also conducted search operations at Hatta and sough to verify the antecedents of residents, and 17 persons, who had no identity papers, were handed over to Porompat police station for further investigation. Search operations were also conducted in Bishnupur district.

Meanwhile, more underground organisations have announced that they would boycott the Republic Day function in Manipur.

