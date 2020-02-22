Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 22 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

Assam rifles vehicle attacked

February 22
14:20 2020
NET Web Desk

An enraged mob attacked an Assam Rifles Vehicle in Manipur’s Senapati district following the arrest of a cadre of Naga outfit NSCN (IM).

As per news reports, an Assam Rifles personnel captured the cadre of the NSCN(IM) during an operation to locate culprits who had on Thursday snatched the firearm of an officer of the force in the district. Following the report of arrest the local people came out to the streets and attacked the vehicle belonging to the force.

As the situation turned violent the Assam Rifles personnel left the place.

