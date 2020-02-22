Assam rifles vehicle attacked

NET Web Desk

An enraged mob attacked an Assam Rifles Vehicle in Manipur’s Senapati district following the arrest of a cadre of Naga outfit NSCN (IM).

As per news reports, an Assam Rifles personnel captured the cadre of the NSCN(IM) during an operation to locate culprits who had on Thursday snatched the firearm of an officer of the force in the district. Following the report of arrest the local people came out to the streets and attacked the vehicle belonging to the force.

As the situation turned violent the Assam Rifles personnel left the place.