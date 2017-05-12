Assam Set to Introduce Aadhar Card

Aadhar card will be soon introduced in Assam, this was revealed by state Parliamentary Affairs minister Chandra Mohan Patowary.

During the zero hour of last day Assam legislative assembly, Patowary informed, “The General Administration Department (GAD) will carry out Aadhar implementation works and the Home Department will monitor it.”

The issue of Aadhar was raised by BJP MLA Devananda Hazarika during Zero hour.

Patowary further stated that people of Assam, especially students, are facing hassles outside the State without Aadhar card.

Responding to the allegation raised from certain quarters that illegal Bangladeshis living in Assam will get hold of Aadhar to prove their Indian citizenship, he cleared “It is a misconception. Aadhar is not a citizenship document.”