Assam Signs MoU with Ola for App-Based River Taxi Service

The Assam government and Ola, one of the world’s largest and India’s leading ride-sharing companies, on Sunday signed an MoU to pilot an app-based river taxi service in Guwahati.

The MoU has been signed in the presence of state Transport and Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and Ola’s Vice President, Operations, Vijay Ghadge at the ongoing Global Investors Summit: Advantage Assam’.

Ola had launched its app-based taxi services in the state in December 2014, offerings day to day as well as long distance, inter-city and state commutes.

The river taxis will be a machine-operated boat, which is faster and safer than the conventional ones. Ola will pilot high-speed taxis on the Lachit Ghat, Machkhowa to North Guwahati route, bringing the commute time down 2 to 5 minutes from 45 minutes by road.

The fast pace of these boats-cum-taxis will not only reduce the travel time, but will also provide a more comfortable journey for its commuters.

“Assam has a very unique transportation landscape where water transport plays an important role in cities such as Guwahati. Ola has played a key role in streamlining road transport over the last few years in the state.

“This time around, we are thrilled to extend the partnership with Ola to pilot app-based water taxis in the capital city. We are certain that bringing a localised mode of commute on an app platform will enable convenient transportation for citizens and tourists alike, and we look forward to more such collaborations with Ola,” Patowary said.

Ghadge, meanwhile, said that bringing water taxis on the online platform, a localized and key mode of commute in the capital city will further strengthen the transportation ecosystem.

“App-based bookings will streamline demand, and enable advance bookings and cashless payments, ensuring a convenient commuting experience as well as given an impetus the local transportation infrastructure and economy,” he said.

-IANS