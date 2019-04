NET Bureau

Assamese singer and stage performer Subasana Dutta sustained severe injuries in a road accident on April 19, 2019.

The accident took place while Subasana Dutta was heading back from Bongaigaon to Guwahati from a cultural function.

According to locals, the driver of her car lost control near Rangiya.

Currently, she is undergoing treatment at the Excelcare Hospitals, Boragaon in Guwahati.

Source: G Plus