Assam Speaker Pitches for Intimate Police-Public Relationship

Friendly and intimate police-public relationship favours a peaceful and disciplined society and helps social progress, this was stated by Assam Assembly speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami, during the Assam police day which was centrally observed at Fourth APBn at Kahilipara in Guwahati on Sunday.

“Police need to perform their duty by taking the trust bestowed on them by the public as their asset,” he said.

He further added that Assam police is mulling to make the atmosphere of the state peaceful, “Many of them sacrificed their lives, and many have been living with injuries.”

With a view to making police modernization a reality, a scheme – Moitri – has been implemented in the state.

“The present government at Dispur has adopted zero tolerance to corruption and the police have kept their activities going on. It’s pleasing that the rate of corruption has been on the fall in the State now. I appeal to the police personnel to take a pledge to be more efficient, active, tolerant and sensitive,” he pointed.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police (DGP), Assam Mukesh Sahay while addressing the gathering, said, “With our eyes set on a stable police-public relationship, we have formed a citizens’ committee at each police station and laid stress on making VDPs more powerful.”