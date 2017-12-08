Wanna get our awesome news?
Assam Speaker Urges Lawmakers to Understand Rights of Children

Assam Speaker Urges Lawmakers to Understand Rights of Children
December 08
11:39 2017
Assam Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami on Thursday urged lawmakers to understand the rights of children and adolescents and involve the public in resolving their issues and problems.

He also urged mediapersons to focus on health, hygiene, nutrition, education and child protection issues in hill areas, tea gardens, forest villages and those displaced by flood, erosion and other natural disasters.

“Lawmakers represent the public and it is they who should partner the government and help in resolving the problems faced by different sections of the people, particularly children and adolescents,” Goswami said.

“If the problem persists even after it is highlighted, then we all fail”, he said while speaking at the Media Fellowship Awards programme organised by the UNICEF and the Krishna Kanta Handique State Open University (KKHSOU) in Guwahati.

Altogether 18 journalists from the print and electronic media along with two teams of Young Reporters were awarded at the programme.

Goswami lauded the mediapersons who received the awards and urged them to not just highlight problems but also ensure that it is resolved.

Leader of the opposition in the state Assembly Debabrata Saikia said it is easy to make laws but concerted efforts must be made to implement the laws.

-PTI

