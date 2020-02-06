Assam Startup-The Nest Completes One Year

NET Bureau

Assam Startup- The Nest has successfully completed one year of its operations. It’s the first state owned Marquee built by Govt of Assam in North East at Ambari, Guwahati under the aegis of Industries & Commerce department.

On the occasion of the completion of one year of Assam Startup – the Nest, the incubation centre organized a ‘Stakeholders Meet 2020’ at Ambari on Wednesday. The Nest has so far initiated a startup movement and a culture of entrepreneurship in Assam.

Addressing the Cohort 1.0 entrepreneurs and Cohort 2.0 incubatees, Assam Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said that the 21st century will be entirely IT-enabled and dominated by Artificial Intelligence and Startups.

The Nest was setup as part of the Assam Startup Policy 2017 with the motive to promote a culture of entrepreneurship in Assam and transform the state into a major startup hub of the country.

Following the Assam Startup Policy, The Nest also picked up the baton to do the ground work for launching the Assam Angels Network. Two knowledge sharing events were especially curated to give the local HNIs some vital insights into different aspects of forming an angel investment network.

Incubation at the Nest helped the startups record remarkable growth. The top 10 startups from Cohort 1.0 together recorded a revenue growth of 450%. The total revenue generated by the startups in these 6 months is Rs. 11 crore. The total fundraised is Rs. 5 crore and 3,20,620 lives got impacted with creation of 1,690 direct and 40,078 indirect employment opportunities. The startup incubator has selected 26 startups for Cohort 2.0.