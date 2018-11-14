Assam Still Lacks an Efficient Chief Minister: Homen Borgohain

NET Bureau

“Assam still lacks an efficient chief minister. This is one of the main reasons behind the under-development of the State,” said acclaimed writer and senior journalist Homen Borgohain, while launching a book titled Tomaloke Nijor Jibonto Natunkoi Gorhibo Para penned by Dr Kamal Malla Bujarbarua, Vice Chancellor of the Assam Agricultural University in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Speaking about various drawbacks of Assam and Assamese people, Borgohain said, “Most of the people lack the skill in every aspect, that is, in administration, business, etc., due to which our State is still under-developed despite being a storehouse of natural resources.”

Praising Dr Bujarbarua, he said, “Dr Bujarbarua is among those Assamese who can be role-models for our youths. As Vice Chancellor of the Assam Agricultural University he has contributed a lot for the society. This book is a very excellent explanation of his various experiences. It also has some valuable advice for the youths.”

He termed the book an intellectual nutrition for the people of Assam.

Distinguished writer Dr Lakshmi Nandan Bora said, “This is a unique autobiographical book of Assamese literature. The writer has penned down various experiences of his lifetime. It is a very significant book because it is written by a successful person who is also associated with production-related work. Dr Bujarbarua is the person under whose leadership the AAU has achieved new milestones.”

Senior journalist DN Chakravarty urged the government to confer the Padma Shree on Dr Bujarbarua.

Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University Dr Mridul Hazarika in his speech said, “A nation will develop through the skills of its people, not through the demands. Skill and mentality are interlinked. In Assam, there is the need for a change in the mentality of the people in the larger interest of development of the State.”

In his speech, Dr Bujarbarua said, “In my lifetime, I never imagined that I would write a book in Assamese. But the idea of the book came to my mind while I was boarding a flight from Guwahati to New Delhi. But my writing was not a continuous affair as I used to write only when I got spare time. So in some cases, I used to lose the link among the chapters. But I felt encouraged when writer Homen Borgohain made positive comments after reading the final draft of the book.”

He said during his visit to places outside Assam, he had seen the sincerity and dedication of Assamese people. “If we can apply such sincerity and dedication in our own place, then Assam will change within a few years,” he added.

SOURCE: The Assam Tribune

(Image Credit: Batori World)