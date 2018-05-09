Assam Tables Deficit Budget

April Edition, NET Bureau

The Assam budget for 2018-2019, which was recently presented by the state Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, was exceptional in its own way as for the first time e-budget was presented in the state Legislative Assembly. This made the state second after Andhra Pradesh to unveil e-budget. Northeast Today reports

First e-Budget

In March 12, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma presented the state’s first e-budget with a deficit of Rs 2149.04 crore. However, the minister did not propose any fresh taxes rather he proposed a levy of power duty at 5 percent on the ad-valorem basis. The financial budget of 2018-19 estimated a receipt of Rs 90673.42 crore under the Consolidated Fund, out of which Rs 74118.50 crore is under Revenue Account and Rs 16554.92 crore under Capital Account.

“The estimated transactions during the year will result in an estimated surplus of Rs 999.99 crore. This, together with the opening deficit of Rs 3149.04 crore will lead to a budget deficit of Rs 2149.04 crore at the end of the year 2018–2019,” said Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The budget was presented in both hard copy format and in the digital format on tablets of the MLAs present in the House. The state budget is also available in Google app.

Minister Elaborates

While presenting the budget, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Education is the backbone of a society. Expansion of educational infrastructure is one of the basic initiatives that our government has been taking from the very first day. In this regard, we are planning to set up 10 law colleges, 10 B.Ed colleges, 9 women colleges, 3 polytechnic and a medical college in the state.”

He added that girls in the age-group of 12-20 years with family income below Rs 5 lakh per annum can avail of an annual stipend of Rs 600. The amount will be directly transferred to the bank accounts linked to their date of birth certificate and payments will automatically stop once they reach 20 years. Further, keeping in mind the issue of menstrual hygiene among adolescents’ girls of BPL families, Assam government has proposed to cover 5 lakh monthly stipends for the purchase of sanitary napkins. A sum of Rs 30 crore has been earmarked for this scheme.

“In order to preserve the identity of indigenous items like traditional jewellery, sticky rice, decorative japi etc. made in Assam, we have proposed to obtain Geographical Indication status for all such items,” he said, adding, “We are also mulling to set up a Tech village on a pilot basis. The tech-village will have state-of-the-art advancements including Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, etc.”

According to minister, e-budget is a step to make the budget future ready and citizen-friendly.

Few Key Highlights

1. Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia each to next of kin who lost their lives during the Bodoland agitation.

2. Rs. 1890 Crore for a bridge over the Brahmaputra connecting Panbazar with North Guwahati.

3. Rs 25,000 to each panchayat for organizing Gaon Panchayat level Football tournament.

4. Rs 16 crore has been allocated under Sanjeevani- Village Health Outreach Program in 7680 villages in the phased manner.

5. Pension Scheme for Journalists, also government will set Media Fellowship for pursuing higher studies in journalism. 20 journalists will be selected for this fellowship at a rate of Rs 50,000 each.

6. Rs 242.12 crore to provide improved citizen services including solid waste management and street lights.

Opposition Reacts

While interacting with Northeast Today, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) spokesperson Apurva Bhattacharjee said, “The Assam budget for the financial year 2018-2019 was just a true copy of last year’s budget. Further, it has made keeping in mind the proposed panchayat and Lok Sabha elections.”

“In the budget, the government has intended to establish 9 women colleges at the same time they are closing down the women university, which in itself is a self-contradictory step,” he pointed.

“Besides, there was no indication of employment or economic activities, if a state has no economic agenda then there will be no improvement in State Domestic Product (SDP) and without improvement of SDP there will be no employment scope,” he described.

Speaking about the e-Budget, Bhattacharjee, added, “e-Budget is just a gimmick, in the state like Assam where the network is still not up to the mark, how one can even think of e-budget.”

Winding up his conversation he alleged, “By promising lot of things, state Finance Minister is trying to divert the people’s attention to another side.”

Vox Populi

“A girl needs minimum 3 pads in a day so I think it should have been free for the BPL level girls instead of giving those 600 rupees as promised by the Assam Government. Moreover, it should be free till the girl becomes independent,” said Manisha Rajkumari, a student B. Barooah College.